Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries sets a new record, makes Rs 1020000000000 in just....

With a market cap of more than Rs 19 lakh crore, Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, has broken all previous records.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:00 PM IST

Edited by

Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani, has a long history of setting records, whether it is operating the world's largest petroleum refinery or the world's largest grassroots petrochemical complex. This time, the price of Reliance Industries' shares reached a record high on Monday, crossing the ₹19 lakh crore mark in market capitalisation. The market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE also increased by roughly Rs 6.06 lakh crore, meaning that Reliance's market capitalisation increased by Rs 1.20 lakh crore in a single day.

On Monday, the stock market experienced a significant increase, and a rally was observed. Reliance Industries (RIL) shares have skyrocketed, bringing the company's market capitalisation to more than Rs 19 lakh crore, reaching an all-time high as the market closes, gaining more than 7%.

In a single session, Reliance's market cap increased by Rs 1.20 lakh crore, marking the largest rally in Reliance Industries in the past three years. Reliance shares reached an all-time high of Rs 2,905 on the BSE today, closing at Rs 2,890 at 3:30 pm. While the stock has increased by 9 percent over the last three trading sessions, RIL shares saw a 12 percent spike in January 2024.

The Indian stock market saw two big crashes earlier this month, dropping more than 1000 points each time. One of the main factors contributing to the market's recovery today was Reliance Industries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

