Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta partners on 168 MW AI enabled data centre in Jamnagar; Why it matters?

In a major boost to India's AI-infrastructure, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and social media giant Meta Platforms have collaborated to develop a 168-megawatt data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, over two years.

In a major boost to India's AI-infrastructure, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and social media giant Meta Platforms have collaborated to develop a 168-megawatt data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, over two years, a joint statement said on Wednesday. The move is significant as this marks the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta and represents a significant milestone in India's emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure, the statement said.

With this move India is positioning itself as a key hub for next-generation computing as companies globally integrating their tech infrastructure with Artificial Intelligence.