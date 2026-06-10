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Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta partners on 168 MW AI enabled data centre in Jamnagar; Why it matters?

In a major boost to India's AI-infrastructure, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and social media giant Meta Platforms have collaborated to develop a 168-megawatt data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, over two years.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta partners on 168 MW AI enabled data centre in Jamnagar; Why it matters?
Reliance Industries and Meta have partnered to develop 168 MW AI enabled data centre in Jamnagar
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In a major boost to India's AI-infrastructure, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and social media giant Meta Platforms have collaborated to develop a 168-megawatt data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, over two years, a joint statement said on Wednesday. The move is significant as this marks the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta and represents a significant milestone in India's emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure, the statement said.

With this move India is positioning itself as a key hub for next-generation computing as companies globally integrating their tech infrastructure with Artificial Intelligence. 

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