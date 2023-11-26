Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' investors amassed Rs 26,000 crore in 5 days, here's how

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' market capitalization rose to Rs 16,19,907.39 crore last week.

Reliance Industries owned by Mukesh Ambani has produced enormous profits for its investors. Last week, Reliance investors amassed money above Rs 26,000 crore in 5-day trading in the share market.

Of the 10 largest corporations in the nation, four witnessed a significant increase in their market capitalization, and six saw a decrease in their market value. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the most valuable company in the nation remains at the forefront of this matter. Following this, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank were added to the list of profitable businesses.

Reliance Industries' market capitalization rose to Rs 16,19,907.39 crore last week. There was an increase of Rs 26,014.36 crore from the previous week. The market capitalization (HDFC MCap) of HDFC Bank climbed to Rs 11,62,706.71 crore, ranking second, by an amount of Rs 20,490.9 crore. During this time, Bharti Airtel's investors made Rs 14,135.21 crore, and the company's market capitalization (MCap) climbed to Rs 5,46,720.84 crore. In addition, ICICI Bank's market capitalization climbed by Rs 5,030.88 crore to Rs 6,51,285.29 crore.

The list of businesses that lost the hard-earned money of their investors included Tata Consultancy Services, one of the largest companies in the nation, last week. Its market capitalization (TCS Market Cap) declined by Rs 16,484.03 crore to Rs 12,65,153.60 crore.

The Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) 30-share index, the Sensex, saw an increase of 175.31 points, or 0.26 percent, last week. Reliance Industries maintained its top spot in the list of the Top 10 Firms in terms of market capitalization. Next, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), and Bajaj Finance were ranked according to market valuation.