Headlines

Deepak Tijori claims Mohit Suri's directorial debut Zeher was his idea, says he betrayed him: 'Mujhe itna gussa...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' investors amassed Rs 26,000 crore in 5 days, here's how

'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

World has also come to regard us as Vishwamitra: PM Modi in Telangana

Meet man who once took loan to open photostat shop, now owns Rs 1000 crore company, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: All eyes on Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' investors amassed Rs 26,000 crore in 5 days, here's how

'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

IPL 2024 auction: List of uncapped players who can break the bank

Meet the stunning sister of team India's speedster

Must-watch films and series based on 26/11 attacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

Zoya Akhtar reveals why she cast debutants Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor for The Archies: 'We auditioned people for...'

Rajath Rajanikanth opens up on struggles he faced while making his multiple award-winning film The Survivor | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' investors amassed Rs 26,000 crore in 5 days, here's how

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' market capitalization rose to Rs 16,19,907.39 crore last week.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reliance Industries owned by Mukesh Ambani has produced enormous profits for its investors. Last week, Reliance investors amassed money above Rs 26,000 crore in 5-day trading in the share market.

Of the 10 largest corporations in the nation, four witnessed a significant increase in their market capitalization, and six saw a decrease in their market value. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the most valuable company in the nation remains at the forefront of this matter. Following this, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank were added to the list of profitable businesses.

Reliance Industries' market capitalization rose to Rs 16,19,907.39 crore last week. There was an increase of Rs 26,014.36 crore from the previous week. The market capitalization (HDFC MCap) of HDFC Bank climbed to Rs 11,62,706.71 crore, ranking second, by an amount of Rs 20,490.9 crore. During this time, Bharti Airtel's investors made Rs 14,135.21 crore, and the company's market capitalization (MCap) climbed to Rs 5,46,720.84 crore. In addition, ICICI Bank's market capitalization climbed by Rs 5,030.88 crore to Rs 6,51,285.29 crore.

The list of businesses that lost the hard-earned money of their investors included Tata Consultancy Services, one of the largest companies in the nation, last week.  Its market capitalization (TCS Market Cap) declined by Rs 16,484.03 crore to Rs 12,65,153.60 crore.

The Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) 30-share index, the Sensex, saw an increase of 175.31 points, or 0.26 percent, last week. Reliance Industries maintained its top spot in the list of the Top 10 Firms in terms of market capitalization. Next, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), and Bajaj Finance were ranked according to market valuation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on playing conman in Tatlubaaz, reveals most challenging part: 'Had to look...' | Exclusive

Mahua Moitra says no referral order on Lokpal website on CBI PE

Meet Surat's richest man, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, his net worth is...

DNA TV Show: Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence, know what's next

Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root pulls out of IPL 2024 ahead of player retention deadline

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE