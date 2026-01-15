FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Infrastructure profit rises 9.9% YoY to Rs 3.01 crore in Q3 FY26

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL), a group company of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), reported a 9.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY26.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 10:51 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL), a group company of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), reported a 9.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY26. The company said in its results declared on Wednesday that RIIL's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3.01 crore in Q3 FY26, as compared to Rs 2.74 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The improvement in profit came despite largely stable income levels during the quarter.

The company's total income for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 18.48 crore, which was broadly in line with the Rs 18.60 crore reported in Q3 FY25 on a year-on-year basis. The near-flat income indicates stable business activity during the reporting period.

On a standalone basis, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited also reported a consistent performance. Standalone total income for the quarter was Rs 18.48 crore, similar to Rs 18.60 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Standalone net profit for Q3 FY26 came in at Rs 2.59 crore, as compared to Rs 2.48 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting a modest year-on-year improvement.

The difference between Standalone and Consolidated profit is that while Standalone profit is defined for a single company's performance, Consolidated profit combines the parent company and all its subsidiaries into one financial picture.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) is a Reliance Industries Ltd. group company that builds and operates vital industrial infrastructure, primarily focusing on pipeline networks for transporting petroleum products, natural gas, and raw water, along with providing other support services and equipment leasing. RIIL primarily provides these services to its promoter group company, Reliance Industries Limited.

The company stated that it currently does not have any expansion plans on the anvil. RIIL remains focused on efficiently operating and maintaining its existing infrastructure assets while continuing to support the operational requirements of Reliance Industries Limited.

(ANI Inputs)

