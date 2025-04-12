With buying additional stakes in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Ltd., Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has signaled the conglomerate’s broader strategy of diversifying its business portfolio. Reliance confirmed the completion of the transaction in filings with BSE and NSE.

The richest Asian and Indian businessman, with a net worth of more than Rs 9,100 crore, has increased his footprint in the shipping business. His flagship company, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has acquired an additional 10% equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Ltd. The wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance bought the additional stake from Welspun Corp Ltd for Rs 51.72 crore. With this deal, the RIL has signaled the conglomerate’s broader strategy of diversifying its business portfolio.

In the document submitted to the regulatory authority, Reliance said, "Nauyaan Tradings Private Limited (NTPL), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has informed the Company that it has today completed the acquisition of a further 10% equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited (NSPL), a step-down subsidiary of the company, for an aggregate consideration of ₹51.72 crore from Welspun Corp Limited."

Reliance confirmed the completion of the transaction in filings with both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Giving an insight into the future business of the RIL, Savithri Parekh, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, told journalists, "The acquisition of this additional stake in Nauyaan Shipyard demonstrates Reliance's ongoing confidence in the growth potential of the shipbuilding industry."

