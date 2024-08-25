Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries gave Rs 60 crore order to this company, it is...

Ishan International Limited has achieved a major milestone by securing its largest contract to date—a Rs 600 million deal with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited. This significant order is almost double the company's revenue of Rs 350 million from the previous fiscal year. It marks a transformative moment for Ishan International, according to reports.

In a filing with the NSE, the company stated, "This order demonstrates the trust and confidence Reliance Industries Limited has in our capabilities. It also reflects our dedication to providing high-quality products. We look forward to securing more such orders in the upcoming quarters." The deal, which is the biggest in the company's history, is expected to be completed within the current financial year.

Ishan International is also expanding its portfolio by signing a subcontract with Rite Water Solutions (India) Private Limited. This agreement involves the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of solar-powered agricultural submersible pumps under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan Yojna (PM-KUSUM). This initiative aims to reduce farmers’ dependence on diesel and grid electricity, thereby cutting operational costs and encouraging sustainable farming practices.

The first batch of 20 solar-powered pumps is already being installed in Chandwad and Niphad Talukas of Nashik District, Maharashtra.