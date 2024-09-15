Twitter
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League final; Anderson Peters lifts title

US says it is working on 'substantial' round of further assistance for Kyiv

Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Population of this small country is less than people on Delhi metro train, these countries are also on list; check here

'Can you believe?': Jonty Rhodes surprised at missing India's fielding coach role despite Gambhir's support

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries features in TIME's World's Best Companies 2024 List, other companies on list are...

The recognition comes amidst a list that includes 1,000 top companies globally. Among the Indian firms, HCLTech leads the charge at position 112, followed by Infosys and Wipro at 119 and 134, respectively

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 06:31 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries features in TIME's World's Best Companies 2024 List, other companies on list are...
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries features in TIME's World's Best Companies 2024 List
In a dramatic showcase of corporate excellence, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has secured its place on TIME magazine’s prestigious list of the World’s Best Companies for 2024. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. A multitude of Indian firms have also made it to this coveted list, spotlighting the country’s robust economic prowess.

Reliance Industries, the Mumbai-based conglomerate with a market capitalization of Rs 1,992,762 crore as of 2024, is featured prominently at rank 646. Its impressive array of businesses spans energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, mass media, and textiles. Notably, Reliance is the largest public company in India by market capitalization and revenue and is also India’s largest private tax payer and exporter.

Reliance's journey from its inception to global prominence is a tale of relentless ambition and strategic vision. Founded by Dhirubhai Ambani in 1957, the company started with a yarn trading business and swiftly expanded into textiles, petrochemicals, and eventually into telecommunications with its groundbreaking launch of Jio. The company’s transformative impact is evident as Jio’s advent catapulted India from 155th to the top of global mobile data consumption rankings in less than a year.

Reliance’s advancements extend into the digital realm with its Jio True 5G service and a $10 billion New Energy business aimed at bridging the green energy divide. The company also made headlines with its ambitious green energy projects, including the development of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex.

The recognition comes amidst a list that includes 1,000 top companies globally. Among the Indian firms, HCLTech leads the charge at position 112, followed by Infosys and Wipro at 119 and 134, respectively. The Adani Group, another significant player, ranks at 736, while Reliance Industries outpaces it.

The list also features other Indian heavyweights such as Mahindra Group at 187, Larsen & Toubro at 549, ITC Limited at 586, and Hero MotoCorp at 597. Among banking institutions, Axis Bank leads with a rank of 504, followed by State Bank of India at 518, ICICI Bank at 525, Kotak Mahindra Bank at 551, and Yes Bank at 783.

 

