Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

The most notable impact has been in the retail sector, which has seen a significant contraction. Once home to 2,45,000 employees, the retail division now employs only 2,07,000 individuals

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....
Reliance's latest annual report reveals a steep drop in new recruitments
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has executed a sweeping reduction in its workforce, laying off approximately 42,000 employees in the financial year 2023-24. This substantial cut, equating to nearly 11 percent of the company’s workforce, has sent shockwaves through the industry and raised questions about the future of Reliance's expansive empire.

As the dust settles, the numbers paint a stark picture. Reliance Industries, which boasted a workforce of 3,89,000 at the close of the financial year 2023, has now trimmed its staff to 3,47,000. The most notable impact has been in the retail sector, which has seen a significant contraction. Once home to 2,45,000 employees, the retail division now employs only 2,07,000 individuals. This reduction is coupled with a slowdown in store openings and a marked decrease in expansion efforts.

The reduction in hiring has also been pronounced. Reliance's latest annual report reveals a steep drop in new recruitments, which were reduced by over one-third from the previous year to just 1,70,000. This strategic cutback is part of a broader cost-efficiency drive aimed at optimising operations and enhancing profitability.

Industry analysts suggest that Reliance’s recent initiatives reflect a shift towards maturity in its business operations, particularly in its new ventures. The company's investments in digital technologies and streamlined management processes have reached a peak, enabling them to run with greater efficiency. However, this does not necessarily imply a halt in future hiring; rather, it signifies a strategic realignment to better manage costs.

The most pronounced impact of this downsizing has been felt in the retail sector, where Reliance's aggressive expansion plans have reversed course, contributing significantly to the job losses. In contrast, the telecom giant Jio has also seen a reduction in staff, though to a lesser extent. From 95,000 employees last year, Jio's workforce has been trimmed to 90,000.
As Reliance Industries navigates through this turbulent phase, the ramifications of these cuts will likely unfold in the coming months, revealing the true impact on its vast network of operations and its employees.

