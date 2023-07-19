Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' 'buy 1 get 1' offer, what it means for 36 lakh shareholders

Headlines

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

ED conducts searches against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal as part of money-laundering probe

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

ED conducts searches against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal as part of money-laundering probe

10 best superfoods for healthy heart

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' 'buy 1 get 1' offer, what it means for 36 lakh shareholders

Reliance Industries' 'Buy 1 Get 1' offer rewards shareholders with Jio Financial Services shares.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani's 'buy 1 get 1' offer for Reliance Industries shareholders has sparked excitement among retail investors. As of today's trading session, there are 36 lakh RIL shareholders who will be eligible for one share of Jio Financial Services (JFSL) for each RIL stock they own.

RIL's stock reached an all-time closing high of Rs 2,820.45 on NSE, making its market value an impressive Rs 19.1 lakh crore or $232.8 billion.

So, what does this offer mean for shareholders? All RIL shareholders as of July 19 will receive JFSL shares in a 1:1 ratio. For instance, if you own 100 RIL shares, you'll be awarded 100 JFSL shares.

The share price of JFSL will be determined through a special pre-open session in RIL stock on Thursday, from 9-10 am. The constant price will be the difference between RIL's closing price on Wednesday and the derived price during the special session.

Analysts estimate JFSL's value to be above Rs 1-lakh crore, with different brokerages giving varying values, such as Rs 160-190.

Now, why did RIL choose to demerge JFSL? The expansion and growth of financial services necessitated a distinct strategy aligned with its specific risk, market dynamics, and growth trajectory. Financial services require a different set of investors, partners, lenders, and stakeholders. A separate financial service company allows higher leverage for growth and unlocks value for RIL shareholders.

JFSL's business involves investment and other financial services, including NBFCs, insurance broking, payments bank, and more, both directly and through its subsidiaries and joint ventures.

As per experts, JFSL is expected to get listed in the next 2-3 months, and more details will be revealed in RIL's AGM.

After the demerger, RIL stock may witness a dip initially, but history shows that it could recover later. Back in 2005, when RIL had demerged four entities, its share price spiked by 38% in January 2006. Analysts believe shareholders' wealth could potentially increase by 3%-5%. However, it's essential to note that RIL stock might experience a dip on Thursday due to the demerger. JFSL's share price could range from Rs 150-200, meaning RIL's stock may fall by a similar amount post-demerger.

Read more: Meet Chandubhai Virani, man who almost had no money, built Rs 4,000 crore company

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jaw-dropping viral video: Woman dines from lion's plate, internet reacts

Salman Khan to quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 after backlash to photo of him hosting show with cigarette? Here's the truth

Asia Cup 2023 schedule to be announced on this date; details inside

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

J&K NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins — Apply at jkbopee.gov.in before July 23

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE