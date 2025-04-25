Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) recorded a net profit of Rs 19,407 crore in the fourth quarter earnings season, which is much higher than street estimates, as reported by The Financial Express.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) recorded a net profit of Rs 19,407 crore in the fourth quarter earnings season, which is much higher than street estimates, as reported by The Financial Express. The company has also announced a 5.50 dividend for FY25.

As per the report by the media outlet, the annual consolidated revenues of RIL stands at Rs 1,071,174 crore, with revenue growth in consumer businesses and O2C aiding the profit. Adding more and more subscribers in the telecom business also played a decisive role in the firm's revenue growth. As of March 2025, total subscriber base saw an increase up to 488 million.

"A challenging year for global business environment"

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries stated, "FY2025 has been a challenging year for the global business environment, with weak macro-economic conditions and a shifting geo-political landscape. The Oil to Chemicals business posted a resilient performance despite considerable volatility in energy markets. The Retail segment also delivered consistent growth. The quick hyperlocal deliveries initiative has also gained significant traction in the market, connecting strongly with the users.

He further emphasised that Reliance-led Jio continues to invest in innovation, with a special focus on Artificial Intelligence and advanced technology. "Jio continues to invest in innovation, focusing on AI capabilities and next generation technologies, which will shape India’s digital future", he said.

For the third quarter of FY25, Reliance Industries had reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 2.4 lakh crore, with its net profit rising to Rs 18,540 crore.