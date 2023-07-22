Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries approves Rs 9 dividend per share for FY 2023

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

'Grow up a bit': Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup 2023 promotional video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

'If you get out like this..': Zaheer Khan criticizes Indian star for getting out playing white-ball shot in 2nd Test

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries approves Rs 9 dividend per share for FY 2023

RIL approves Rs 9 dividend and reports growth in Q1 for Jio and Retail.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries (RIL) announced a dividend of Rs 9 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. This dividend approval comes after nearly a year, as RIL last announced a dividend of Rs 8 per share in May 2022. However, the dividend payment is subject to the approval of the company's members at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The record date for the dividend distribution will be announced soon. On the day or a day before the record date, RIL shares are likely to trade ex-dividend, meaning the stock's value will not include the upcoming dividend payment. The ex-dividend date determines which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.

In its first-quarter results, RIL witnessed an 11% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,011 crore. The revenue also dropped by 5% YoY to Rs 2.11 lakh crore, primarily due to a 31% fall in crude oil prices impacting the mainstay O2C (oil-to-chemicals) revenues. However, this decline was partly offset by growth in consumer businesses and increased volumes from O2C and oil and gas segments.

The EBITDA for the quarter saw a 5% YoY increase to Rs 41,982 crore, mainly driven by consumer and upstream businesses compensating for the decline in O2C earnings.

Jio, the telecom arm, reported a 12% growth in net profit at Rs 4,863 crore, while the retail business' profit grew 18% to Rs 2,448 crore during the first quarter. The digital services division saw revenue and profitability growth due to a higher subscriber base and increased customer engagement. The retail segment's earnings reflected an expanded footprint and improved profitability with operating leverage.

