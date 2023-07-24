Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

The joint venture (JV) between Brookfield Infrastructure, Reliance Industries and Digital Realty will be called Digital Connexion.

Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced an agreement to invest alongside Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty in their Indian SPVs (special purpose vehicles) set up for developing data centers in India

RIL, which earned a net profit of Rs 74,088 crore for FY 2022-23, will hold 33.33% stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner, the company said in a statement. The joint venture (JV) between Brookfield Infrastructure, Reliance Industries and Digital Realty will be called Digital Connexion. "The JV will be branded as 'Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company'," the statement said.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is the largest provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions globally with 300+ data centres across 27 countries. They have a joint venture with Brookfield Infrastructure that is developing highquality, highly-connected, scalable data centers to meet the critical infrastructure needs of enterprises and digital services companies in India.

Mercury Holdings SG Pte Ltd is a 50:50 joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty for development and operations of high-quality, scalable data centres in India through SPVs. Reliance will take 33.33 per cent in each of the five SPVs of Mercury Holdings.

The JV is currently developing data centres in marquee locations of Chennai and Mumbai. The JV's first 20 megawatt (MW) greenfield data center (MAA10), on a 100 MW campus in Chennai, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The JV recently announced the acquisition of 2.15 acres of land in Mumbai, to build a 40 MW data center. Data centre capacity in India is expected to increase multi-fold over the next few years. Indians are already amongst the largest mobile data consumers globally. This will further increase significantly with increasing access to various digital services like OTT platforms and gaming and the ongoing 5G roll-out.

(With inputs from PTI)