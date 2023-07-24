Headlines

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Delhi-NCR news: 6 suspects of high-profile robbery in Noida held after gunfight with cops

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

9 must-watch unconventional Bollywood films on women empowerment on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Seema Haider 2.0: Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan to meet lover, but how did she enter?

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for monsoon session, AAP demands revocation

Amit Shah says govt ready to talk on Manipur, Gyanvapi Case Update, Anurag Thakur On Oppenheimer | DNA News Wrap, July 24

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

The joint venture (JV) between Brookfield Infrastructure, Reliance Industries and Digital Realty will be called Digital Connexion.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced an agreement to invest alongside Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty in their Indian SPVs (special purpose vehicles) set up for developing data centers in India

RIL, which earned a net profit of Rs 74,088 crore for FY 2022-23, will hold 33.33% stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner, the company said in a statement. The joint venture (JV) between Brookfield Infrastructure, Reliance Industries and Digital Realty will be called Digital Connexion. "The JV will be branded as 'Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company'," the statement said.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is the largest provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions globally with 300+ data centres across 27 countries. They have a joint venture with Brookfield Infrastructure that is developing highquality, highly-connected, scalable data centers to meet the critical infrastructure needs of enterprises and digital services companies in India.

Mercury Holdings SG Pte Ltd is a 50:50 joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty for development and operations of high-quality, scalable data centres in India through SPVs. Reliance will take 33.33 per cent in each of the five SPVs of Mercury Holdings.

The JV is currently developing data centres in marquee locations of Chennai and Mumbai. The JV's first 20 megawatt (MW) greenfield data center (MAA10), on a 100 MW campus in Chennai, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

READ | Meet the man with Rs 27,810 crore net worth whose Rs 3435 crore company produces engines for BMW, Rolls Royce

The JV recently announced the acquisition of 2.15 acres of land in Mumbai, to build a 40 MW data center. Data centre capacity in India is expected to increase multi-fold over the next few years. Indians are already amongst the largest mobile data consumers globally. This will further increase significantly with increasing access to various digital services like OTT platforms and gaming and the ongoing 5G roll-out.

(With inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD to release in May? Here is what we know

Masaan turns 8: Vicky Kaushal marks his journey with an emotional post

Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

'He is aware': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE