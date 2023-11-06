Mukesh Ambani's Reliance empire will go to...: Nita Ambani reveals inheritance plan for Akash, Isha, Anant

The multi-billion dollar conglomerate Reliance’s succession plan was announced a few weeks back, and Nita Ambani opened up about who will be the next heir of the business.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have advanced the succession plan of Reliance, which will involve their children Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani stepping into the shoes of their father and taking over the company in the near future.

In a recent media interaction, Nita Ambani hinted at who will be taking over the Reliance empire once her billionaire husband, 66-year-old Mukesh Ambani, is ready to retire from his leading conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

RIL is currently viewed as India’s most valued company, with all three children – twins Akash and Isha Ambani and son Anant Ambani – heading different sections of the conglomerate. In an interview with CNBC International, Nita Ambani revealed the successor of the business.

The socialite businesswoman said that as per the Reliance succession plan, the company shares are set to be split equally between all three of their children. Currently, all three of the children are non-executive directors of the RIL board and own equal parts of the shares.

Nita Ambani said that she has never “differentiated between Isha, Akash, and Anant”, and the Reliance shares will be split equally among them. Meanwhile, the three Ambani children have been appointed as the heads of different sectors of the conglomerate.

Isha Ambani is currently heading Reliance Retail and Reliance Foundation, Akash Ambani is in charge of Jio and the youngest Ambani heir Anant is in charge of the energy sector of the conglomerate.

In 2022, Isha Ambani was appointed the head of Reliance Retail while Akash was appointed the Chairman of Jio. When it comes to RIL, Mukesh Ambani said that he will continue on this post for the next five years, expecting to retire in 2027.

Mukesh Ambani is currently the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited but has not yet dropped any hints at who will be the next in line for his post at the leading conglomerate after his retirement.

READ | Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea accuse Microsoft, Amazon of causing Rs 3000 loss, hurting India; here’s why