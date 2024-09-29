Twitter
WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Ratan Tata's BIG move as Tata Sons set to buy 13% in...

Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to poor drainage at Green Park stadium

Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 53652 crore in just 5 days, becomes biggest...

In the chart of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the highest ranking.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 05:54 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 53652 crore in just 5 days, becomes biggest...
File photo
Mukesh Ambani often makes headlines due to his Reliance Industries business. The 67-year-old billionaire has a net worth of Rs 1002111 crore, as per Forbes. Last week, Reliance earned Rs 53,652.92 crore in just five days after the company's share rose by Rs 59.05 to Rs 3,047.05. The market valuation of Reliance jumped Rs 53,652.92 crore to Rs 20,65,197.60 crore from September 23 to 27. It became the biggest gainer among India's top 10 most-valued firms. The combined market valuation of eight of such firms surged Rs 1,21,270.83 crore last week in line with an outstanding rally in benchmark equity indices.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,027.54 points or 1.21 per cent. The BSE Sensex hit its record high of 85,978.25 on Friday. In the chart of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the highest ranking, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.

READ | Good news for Anil Ambani, Reliance Infra wins Rs 7800000000 arbitration case against...

Reliance has a market cap of Rs 20.62 lakh crore, as of September 29. Moreover, the Centre has approved the transfer of licence relating to non-news and current affairs TV channels held by the media entities of Ambani-led Reliance Industries to Star India. Viacom18 is the holding company that owns the media and entertainment business of Reliance Industries and Bodhi Tree Systems. 

According to regulatory filings by Reliance Industries and TV18 Broadcast, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting granted the approval in an order dated September 27. The merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Co. Will create the country's largest media empire worth over Rs 70,000 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
