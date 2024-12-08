Mukesh Ambani is currently at 18th spot in Forbes World's Billionaires List. His Reliance Industries remained India's most valuable firm.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, is often in the news due to his massive business empire. He is also the richest man in Asia and runs Rs 17,75,176.68 crore market cap company. This week, Reliance Industries was among the 6 of the top 10 most valued firms whose combined market valuation jumped to Rs 2 lakh crore. Reliance's alone market cap soared Rs 26,185.14 crore to Rs 17,75,176.68 crore, PTI reported. Its share price was closed at Rs 1,311.60 on Friday.

Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest gainers, in line with an optimistic trend at Dalal Street. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,906.33 points or 2.38 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 546.7 points or 2.26 per cent. In contrast, Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever emerged as the laggards.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

According to Forbes, Ambani has a real-time net worth of Rs 872137 crore or USD 103 billion. He is currently at 18th spot in Forbes World's Billionaires List. Reliance Industries remained India's most valuable firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

