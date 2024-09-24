Twitter
Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance consumer products to challenge rivals with aggressive pricing strategy ahead of festivals

Reliance Consumer Products led by Mukesh Ambani is revamping its strategy to strengthen brand presence and expand operations ahead of the festive season.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance consumer products to challenge rivals with aggressive pricing strategy ahead of festivals
Reliance Consumer Products led by Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) is gearing up for a significant strategy overhaul to enhance its brand presence ahead of the upcoming festivals. As the company looks to expand its operations nationwide, it aims to position itself as a major player in the retail sector. With the success of Jio in the telecom industry as a blueprint, Reliance is optimistic about replicating that success in the consumer products space.

To gain a competitive edge, Reliance is focusing on its in-house brands, which include Snactac, Goodlife, Desi Kitchen, and MyHome, all of which fall under the general trade category. Additionally, new products like Campa and Independence are set to hit the shelves in Reliance Retail Supermarkets soon. This diverse range of offerings is intended to attract a broad consumer base, particularly those seeking quality products at affordable prices.

Company sources indicate that Reliance is implementing a “two-fold” strategy aimed at meeting the needs of cost-conscious consumers. This strategy includes providing high-quality items at competitive prices. For instance, the company is promoting Campa at a price point that is 50% lower than its competitors, while packaged food items under the Independence brand are being offered at a 30% discount compared to rival brands. This aggressive pricing strategy is designed to keep competitors on their toes and capture a larger market share.

Moreover, Reliance is taking proactive steps at the manufacturing level to ensure a smooth supply chain. The company plans to enhance its capabilities by establishing three to four new bottling plants. This move is expected to alleviate the pressure on existing facilities, allowing for increased production capacity and efficiency.

As the festive season approaches, Reliance Consumer Products is poised to make a strong impact in the retail landscape. With its focus on quality, affordability, and expanding its product lineup, the company is determined to leave a lasting mark in a competitive market.

