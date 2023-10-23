Meet Mukesh Ambani's relative who is Reliance's highest paid employee, more salary than CEOs of many companies

Hital Meswani joined RIL in 1990 and has been on the board of Reliance since 1995.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). He oversees the operations of Reliance Industries and several other firms he owns in tandem with his team. Together, they manage a multibillion-dollar empire.



Hital Meswani is one such individual who works closely with Mukesh Ambani. Hital Meswani is Mukesh Ambani's relative and the son of Rasiklal Meswani and Trilochana Ben. Trilochana was the older sister of RIL’s founder, Dhirubhai Ambani.

Hital Meswani is a significant part of Reliance's success. He is responsible for the completion of the Hazira Petrochemicals and Jamnagar Refinery Complexes, two massive Reliance projects. Hital Meswani is in charge of the refinery and all other production facilities owned by Reliance Industries.

He is registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) as a director of Reliance Petroleum Limited. Reliance Petroleum Limited, Reliance Commercial Dealers Limited, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited, and the Indian Film Combine Pvt. Ltd. are four of the eight companies that Hital Meswani is currently in charge of.

Hital Meswani’s remuneration for 2021-22 was Rs 24 crore, which was the same as his brother Nihkil Meshwani. The brothers are the top-paid executives at Reliance Industries.

According to the company’s website, Hital Meswani is a Management & Technology graduate from the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) in the USA. He enrolled in the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences to study chemical engineering for his bachelor's degree. He also graduated from the Wharton Business School with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.