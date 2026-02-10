Mukesh Ambani’s RCPL acquires Southern Health Foods, how will it strengthen RIL's health foods portfolio?

Hindu killed hours before polls, can minorities vote freely in Bangladesh Elections 2026?
BUSINESS
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has acquired leading health foods maker from Tamil Nadu - Southern Health Foods Private Limited. Represented by its flagship brand Manna, Southern Health Foods is a leading manufacturer of wide-ranging healthy foods. Its acquisition will further strengthen the RCPL as it will have brands like Udhaiyam, Independence, and SiL. The acquisition reaffirms RCPL’s commitment towards the company’s core philosophy of offering ‘global quality at an affordable price’ to the millions of consumers across the country, while working towards a significant presence in the area of health foods.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, T. Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, “Manna is one of the most trusted names in the health-focused foods market in Tamil Nadu with a noticeable presence in the adjoining states. It is known for healthy offerings like millet-based staples and mixes, drinks, and baby food." He added further, "Apart from adding muscle to RCPL’s packaged foods portfolio, Manna’s addition will help us serve consumers the best nutritious foods."
Southern Health Foods Private Limited is a key player in several health-focused food categories, like packaged healthy foods, including millets, oats, multi-grain products, health mixes, breakfast cereals, and dry fruits, among others. Its flagship brand, Manna, is widely known for its healthy offerings in many emerging packaged food categories, like millet flour, baby foods, and multigrain drink mix. The acquisition is also important because Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), is on a mission to empower the everyday life of consumers. With a strong commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction, RCPL blends global standards with local insights to create products that resonate with consumers while being accessible to everyone at honest prices and within an arm’s length of desire.