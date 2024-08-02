Mukesh Ambani's position as wealthiest man in Asia is in danger as this man may dethrone Reliance chairman

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's position as wealthiest man in Asia is in danger as this man may dethrone Reliance chairman

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, has surged forward with a net worth of $111 billion, making him the second-richest person in Asia and 12th in the world

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's position as wealthiest man in Asia is in danger as this man may dethrone Reliance chairman
Gautam Adani’s rapid rise poses a real challenge to Mukesh Ambani’s long-standing dominance in Asia
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani's position as the wealthiest man in Asia is under threat, and the suspense is growing. For years, Ambani has held the top spot, but a new contender is quietly closing in.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, currently stands as the richest person in Asia with a staggering net worth of $114 billion, placing him 11th globally, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. However, his reign is being challenged by another Indian tycoon, Gautam Adani.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, has surged forward with a net worth of $111 billion, making him the second-richest person in Asia and 12th in the world. The gap between Ambani and Adani has narrowed to just $3 billion. This year, while Ambani's wealth has increased by $17.7 billion, Adani's has soared by $26.9 billion. In a single day last week, Adani’s fortune swelled by $2.90 billion, compared to Ambani's $687 million gain.

The broader financial landscape also played a role. A decline in the US stock market affected many of the world's top billionaires. Elon Musk, the wealthiest person globally, saw his net worth plunge by $10.9 billion to $241 billion. Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault also experienced significant losses, while Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg saw an impressive rise of $7.99 billion, securing his fourth position with a net worth of $177 billion. 

Meanwhile, Microsoft's Bill Gates, with a net worth of $157 billion, saw a modest increase of $390 million, placing him fifth. From sixth to tenth, all top billionaires witnessed a decline: Larry Page's net worth decreased by $277 million to $153 billion, Larry Ellison lost $1.87 billion, Steve Ballmer’s fortune dipped by $321 million, Sergey Brin lost $238 million, and Warren Buffet’s net worth fell by $2.28 billion. Additionally, Michael Dell and Nvidia founder Jensen Huang saw their fortunes decrease by $4.49 billion and $6.83 billion, respectively.

The billionaire race is intense, and Gautam Adani’s rapid rise poses a real challenge to Mukesh Ambani’s long-standing dominance in Asia. The coming months will reveal if Adani can overtake Ambani and claim the title of Asia's richest man.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who fell in love with a Maharaja at 17, dated Ratan Tata, then got married but still lives alone, she is..

Meet actress who fell in love with a Maharaja at 17, dated Ratan Tata, then got married but still lives alone, she is..

Assassination of Haniyeh Spurs Promised Backlash

Assassination of Haniyeh Spurs Promised Backlash

Citadel Honey Bunny teaser: Varun Dhawan, Samanth Ruth Prabhu are fierce spies on thrilling journey of survival

Citadel Honey Bunny teaser: Varun Dhawan, Samanth Ruth Prabhu are fierce spies on thrilling journey of survival

US Presidential Elections: Kamala Harris gains on Donald Trump in 6 of 7 swing states

US Presidential Elections: Kamala Harris gains on Donald Trump in 6 of 7 swing states

Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan invite 'stree aur purush' for their 'hilarious' Sach Ka Saamna, fans react

Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan invite 'stree aur purush' for their 'hilarious' Sach Ka Saamna, fans react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement