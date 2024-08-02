Mukesh Ambani's position as wealthiest man in Asia is in danger as this man may dethrone Reliance chairman

Mukesh Ambani's position as the wealthiest man in Asia is under threat, and the suspense is growing. For years, Ambani has held the top spot, but a new contender is quietly closing in.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, currently stands as the richest person in Asia with a staggering net worth of $114 billion, placing him 11th globally, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. However, his reign is being challenged by another Indian tycoon, Gautam Adani.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, has surged forward with a net worth of $111 billion, making him the second-richest person in Asia and 12th in the world. The gap between Ambani and Adani has narrowed to just $3 billion. This year, while Ambani's wealth has increased by $17.7 billion, Adani's has soared by $26.9 billion. In a single day last week, Adani’s fortune swelled by $2.90 billion, compared to Ambani's $687 million gain.

The broader financial landscape also played a role. A decline in the US stock market affected many of the world's top billionaires. Elon Musk, the wealthiest person globally, saw his net worth plunge by $10.9 billion to $241 billion. Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault also experienced significant losses, while Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg saw an impressive rise of $7.99 billion, securing his fourth position with a net worth of $177 billion.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's Bill Gates, with a net worth of $157 billion, saw a modest increase of $390 million, placing him fifth. From sixth to tenth, all top billionaires witnessed a decline: Larry Page's net worth decreased by $277 million to $153 billion, Larry Ellison lost $1.87 billion, Steve Ballmer’s fortune dipped by $321 million, Sergey Brin lost $238 million, and Warren Buffet’s net worth fell by $2.28 billion. Additionally, Michael Dell and Nvidia founder Jensen Huang saw their fortunes decrease by $4.49 billion and $6.83 billion, respectively.

The billionaire race is intense, and Gautam Adani’s rapid rise poses a real challenge to Mukesh Ambani’s long-standing dominance in Asia. The coming months will reveal if Adani can overtake Ambani and claim the title of Asia's richest man.