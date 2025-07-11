Mukesh Ambani's next big move, set to play major bet in Egypt as Reliance-backed firm signs pact with..., aims to improve...

The new platform is expected to play a key role in making healthcare more modern and accessible.

Telecom Egypt has joined hands with KareXpert, a healthcare technology firm backed by Reliance Jio, to launch a new digital healthcare platform in Egypt. This platform is hosted on a secure national cloud and aims to improve hospital services, simplify billing, and keep patient data safe.

The partnership was announced during the ‘Africa Health ExCon 2025’ conference held in Cairo. Under the agreement, the platform will combine Hospital Information Management Systems (HIMS), electronic medical records, and revenue cycle management into one system. This will help hospitals work more efficiently and manage both clinical and administrative data in a smoother way.

KareXpert’s technology is already used by major healthcare providers in India, including Apollo, Artemis, Reliance, and the Ministry of Defence. Now, with this collaboration, the firm will bring its expertise to Egypt.

According to the company, the system also offers digital payment features that make billing easier and faster for hospitals. It keeps patient data private and meets all necessary regulatory standards. The platform is designed to grow in the future, with the ability to include artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) features.

Nidhi Jain, Founder and CEO of KareXpert, said that Telecom Egypt’s support will help them reach more people quickly.

Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, said the platform reflects the company’s efforts to support Egypt’s Vision 2030.

This move is part of Telecom Egypt’s broader strategy to expand beyond telecommunications into national cloud services, AI, and digital solutions. The new platform is expected to play a key role in making healthcare more modern and accessible across Egypt.