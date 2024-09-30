Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani's new plan for Jio users, 2GB data per day, unlimited calls at just Rs...

The move comes amid a price war in the Indian telecom sector. Airtel and Vodafone Idea had earlier raised their prepaid and postpaid plan prices, effective from July 3

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's new plan for Jio users, 2GB data per day, unlimited calls at just Rs...
Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Jio, owned by Mukesh Ambani, has introduced a new recharge plan priced at Rs 10 per day. What makes this plan so special? With competitors like Airtel and Vodafone Idea recently raising their rates by 15%, Jio’s new offering seems like a strategic counterattack. But there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

This plan, priced at Rs 999, is valid for 98 days and includes impressive benefits such as 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to 5G internet. In addition, Jio customers will enjoy free access to popular Jio apps like JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema, making this plan one of the most value-packed in the current market.

The move comes amid a price war in the Indian telecom sector. Airtel and Vodafone Idea had earlier raised their prepaid and postpaid plan prices, effective from July 3, prompting a wave of customers to look for cheaper alternatives. BSNL, with its lower prices, had become a temporary favourite, but Jio’s latest offer could turn the tide once again in its favour.

By offering a daily cost of just Rs 10 Reliance Jio is likely aiming to solidify its position as the market leader. With 2GB of daily data and unlimited calls, Jio is clearly targeting data-hungry users, and with additional access to Jio’s entertainment suite, this new plan might just be the tipping point in India’s ongoing telecom battle.

