Mukesh Ambani's net worth is Rs 981000 crore, how much is yours? Here's how to calculate

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive Interview With Shreyas Mahimkar: Transforming Industries Through Data Science

Navigating the Ever-Changing Tech Landscape: The Journey of Aravind Ayyagari

Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri Becomes World Climate Change Foundation's Global Ambassador

Meet Indian genius who became 2nd youngest grandmaster at 12, surpasses Anand, Carlsen, he is now…

Manu Bhaker gives befitting response after being trolled for showing off her medals at events, tv shows

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive Interview With Shreyas Mahimkar: Transforming Industries Through Data Science

Exclusive Interview With Shreyas Mahimkar: Transforming Industries Through Data Science

Navigating the Ever-Changing Tech Landscape: The Journey of Aravind Ayyagari

Navigating the Ever-Changing Tech Landscape: The Journey of Aravind Ayyagari

Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri Becomes World Climate Change Foundation's Global Ambassador

Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri Becomes World Climate Change Foundation's Global Ambassador

8 Japanese cooking tips for healthier life

8 Japanese cooking tips for healthier life

10 best films of Jr NTR ahead of Devara Part 1

10 best films of Jr NTR ahead of Devara Part 1

7 rising career options in gaming industry

7 rising career options in gaming industry

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actress who allegedly attempted suicide after breakup with superstar, actor said she will land up in mental asylum

Meet actress who allegedly attempted suicide after breakup with superstar, actor said she will land up in mental asylum

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind

Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's net worth is Rs 981000 crore, how much is yours? Here's how to calculate

Net worth, at its core, is the simple difference between your total assets and liabilities. Assets include everything you own—cash, investments, property—while liabilities are what you owe, such as loans or credit card debt

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 06:37 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's net worth is Rs 981000 crore, how much is yours? Here's how to calculate
Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s net worth stands at a staggering Rs 9,81,471 crore? Now, pause for a second—how much is yours? You may not be the Chairman of Reliance Industries, but calculating your own net worth isn’t reserved for billionaires. In fact, SEBI, Indian stock market regulator has a user-friendly net worth calculator designed just for you. Here’s how it works.

Net worth, at its core, is the simple difference between your total assets and liabilities. Assets include everything you own—cash, investments, property—while liabilities are what you owe, such as loans or credit card debt. SEBI’s net worth calculator helps break down your financial standing by distinguishing between liquid, partially liquid, and illiquid assets. 

Liquid assets, like savings accounts and mutual funds, can be quickly converted to cash. Partial liquid assets, such as EPF, are accessible under certain conditions, while real estate falls under illiquid due to its time-consuming nature to sell at market value.

The calculator’s left panel is where you list all your assets, and it even allows you to adjust the type of liquidity for each. Remember, the home you live in is considered a consumable, not an asset for investment purposes, so it’s excluded from this calculation.

On the right panel, enter your total liabilities—home loans, car loans, and credit card dues. Once all details are entered, the calculator reveals your net worth, asset-to-debt ratio, and how much of your wealth is accessible. 

So, how do you stack up next to Ambani? Now, you don’t have to guess—you can calculate your own financial worth with just a few clicks.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ratan Tata's superhit plan for users planning to buy iPhone 16, it is now easily available on...

Ratan Tata's superhit plan for users planning to buy iPhone 16, it is now easily available on...

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor' as monsoon ends, AQI reaches...

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor' as monsoon ends, AQI reaches...

Meet man, who played key role in building Rs 385000 crore company, now set to head Rs 45992 crore bank as...

Meet man, who played key role in building Rs 385000 crore company, now set to head Rs 45992 crore bank as...

Actress' boyfriend slapped Anurag Kashyap hard, she rejected film, it became superhit

Actress' boyfriend slapped Anurag Kashyap hard, she rejected film, it became superhit

Working on Shah Rukh Khan��’s Jawan was ‘worst experience ever’? Viraj Ghelani says ‘disheartening to…’

Working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was ‘worst experience ever’? Viraj Ghelani says ‘disheartening to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Top 10 Indian supermodels

Top 10 Indian supermodels

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement