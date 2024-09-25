Mukesh Ambani's net worth is Rs 981000 crore, how much is yours? Here's how to calculate

Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s net worth stands at a staggering Rs 9,81,471 crore? Now, pause for a second—how much is yours? You may not be the Chairman of Reliance Industries, but calculating your own net worth isn’t reserved for billionaires. In fact, SEBI, Indian stock market regulator has a user-friendly net worth calculator designed just for you. Here’s how it works.

Net worth, at its core, is the simple difference between your total assets and liabilities. Assets include everything you own—cash, investments, property—while liabilities are what you owe, such as loans or credit card debt. SEBI’s net worth calculator helps break down your financial standing by distinguishing between liquid, partially liquid, and illiquid assets.

Liquid assets, like savings accounts and mutual funds, can be quickly converted to cash. Partial liquid assets, such as EPF, are accessible under certain conditions, while real estate falls under illiquid due to its time-consuming nature to sell at market value.

The calculator’s left panel is where you list all your assets, and it even allows you to adjust the type of liquidity for each. Remember, the home you live in is considered a consumable, not an asset for investment purposes, so it’s excluded from this calculation.

On the right panel, enter your total liabilities—home loans, car loans, and credit card dues. Once all details are entered, the calculator reveals your net worth, asset-to-debt ratio, and how much of your wealth is accessible.

So, how do you stack up next to Ambani? Now, you don’t have to guess—you can calculate your own financial worth with just a few clicks.