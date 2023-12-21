Headlines

PVR breaks silence on Salaar withdrawing release from chain amid alleged favourable treatment to Dunki: 'We would...'

Mukesh Ambani's move to acquire Disney Star may change cricket viewing in India, here's how

DNA Verified: Did Amitabh Bachchan greet Dawood Ibrahim? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains why Bobby Deol's character in Animal is Muslim: 'We see people convert to…'

Dunki movie review: Hirani, Shah Rukh's well-intentioned immigration saga tugs at your heart but leaves you unfulfilled

Mukesh Ambani's move to acquire Disney Star may change cricket viewing in India, here's how

The stakes are high, particularly in the realm of cricket, as the combined broadcasting rights of Reliance's Viacom18 and Disney Star for major cricket properties in India amount to nearly Rs 55,000 crore for the next 4-5 years.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

In a move that could reshape the Indian entertainment landscape, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited is reportedly in talks to acquire Disney's India business. This will mark one of the largest deals in the country's entertainment industry.

The stakes are high, particularly in the realm of cricket, as the combined broadcasting rights of Reliance's Viacom18 and Disney Star for major cricket properties in India amount to nearly Rs 55,000 crore for the next 4-5 years. This includes rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL), International Cricket Council (ICC) events, and bilateral matches involving India across formats on TV and digital platforms.

The potential deal might involve Reliance taking over Disney Star's entire India business or specifically targeting the digital streaming business. Disney's India business comprises streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, a robust linear TV business with over 70 channels in eight languages, and a film studio. Viacom18, under Reliance's broadcast division, already owns 38 TV channels in eight languages, the video OTT app JioCinema and Viacom18 Studios.

 

