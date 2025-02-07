Reliance Jio also provides a variety of other plans with varying data amounts and validity periods. For example, they offer plans with 1.5GB/day, 2GB/day and 3GB/day.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has introduced several new annual plans for 2025 that provide long-term validity and substantial data for users who require extensive data for streaming and consistent connectivity. One such offer is the New Year Welcome Plan, priced at Rs 2025, which includes unlimited voice calls, SMS and a total of 500GB of data (2.5GB per day) for a validity of 200 days. Subscribers also receive partner coupons worth Rs 2150, offering discounts on shopping and travel.



Reliance Jio's key plans include:

Rs 3,599 Plan:



Provides 365 days of validity, 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and access to JioTV, JioCloud and JioCinema. This plan does not include a FanCode subscription.



Rs 3,999 Plan:



Offers a validity of 365 days, 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to JioTV, JioCloud, JioCinema (standard version) and a FanCode subscription via the JioTV Mobile app.



These plans are designed to offer competitive pricing and benefits for a variety of user needs, strengthening Reliance Jio's position in the Indian telecom market. Jio also provides a variety of other plans with varying data amounts and validity periods. For example, they offer plans with 1.5GB/day, 2GB/day and 3GB/day