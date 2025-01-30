These plans will further cater to users who are primarily in need of unlimited calling and SMS without data benefits.

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, founded by Mukesh Ambani, has transformed how Indians use smartphones. Now led by Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s son, Jio has been instrumental in making the internet more accessible to millions across the country. In response to the recent directive from TRAI, Jio has launched two new prepaid plans that are limited to voice and SMS. Users who solely require unlimited calling and SMS without data benefits will also be served by these plans.

The telecom company owned by Mukesh Ambani has unveiled two new plans, priced at Rs 448 and Rs 1748. Only voice and SMS benefits are available with both options.

1. Jio Rs 448 plan valid for 84 days

Unlimited Voice Calls to any network

1,000 SMS included

Access to JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium) and JioCloud

Effective cost: Rs 5.30 per day

2. Jio Rs 1,748 plan valid for 336 days

Unlimited voice calls across India

3,600 SMS included

JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium) and JioCloud access

Effective Cost: Rs 5.20 per day

These plans are said to be ideal for consumers who require an affordable voice-calling option but do not require mobile data.



These voice and SMS-only plans were introduced by Jio in response to the increased demand from customers for more cost-effective solutions and in accordance with recent recommendations issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). These plans provide flexibility and cost savings to those who do not require internet data.