The Rs 601 pack is an add-on specifically for upgrading to 5G and does not function as a standalone recharge plan.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised how Indians use smartphones. The largest telecom company in India is Reliance Jio, which is run by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani. Jio’s growth has played a key role in making the internet more accessible to millions across India.

For prepaid customers, Reliance Jio has launched a new plan 'Ultimate 5G Upgrade Voucher' which provides users with unlimited 5G access for a year. This 601 Jio plan serves as an add-on to existing 4G plans, enabling users to upgrade their services to include 5G connectivity. Jio has clarified that the 5G network is currently offered for free with recharge plans that include at least 2GB of daily data.

This Jio plan offers no extra benefits and is meant for users on prepaid plans such as the Rs 299 pack or other plans without built-in unlimited 5G access.

This pack complements Jio's existing 5G vouchers priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151, which provide time-limited access to unlimited 5G data.

Prepaid users can purchase the Rs 601 pack via the MyJio app, Jio’s website, or third-party recharge platforms. Upon activation, the pack adds 12 individual Rs 51 data vouchers to the user’s account. Each voucher offers 30 days of unlimited 5G internet and can be activated as needed. Users also have the option to gift the entire pack to other Jio customers, though the individual vouchers remain non-transferable.