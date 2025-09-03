Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke, Reliance Group to pack Rs 180000000000 deal with...amid Russian oil purchase challenges
BUSINESS
Reliance Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is reportedly planning to raise around $2.06 billion through asset-backed securities, potentially making it one of India's largest deals this year. The deal comes amid ongoing scrutiny of India over its Russian oil purchase.
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has plans to raise approximately Rs 180 billion (USD 2.06 billion) through asset-backed securities, as reported by Bloomberg News. Though there is no official confirmation, it is being reported that the company will deal with the securities, which will be issued by a trust and backed by a pool of loans tied to the conglomerate's infrastructure and telecommunications divisions.
Reliance's Rs 180 billion asset-backed securities deal
The deal will reportedly have a maturity period of three to five years. As per Bloomberg reports, Barclays Plc is arranging the transaction, which is expected to be completed by mid-September.
Both Reliance and Barclays have declined to comment on the possible deal, as per reports.
Reliance is India’s leading buyer of Russian oil. The deal comes amid ongoing scrutiny of India over its Russian oil purchase by Washington following U.S. tariffs imposed on some Russian energy imports.
Reliance faced challenges amid the US tariffs on Russian oil imports
Most recently, Reliance scion Anant Ambani revealed that Reliance Industries faced significant challenges in the energy sector, particularly in purchasing Russian oil, due to pressure from the US Trump administration. However, the company reported healthy profits and now plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore ($8.8 billion) in new projects in Nagothane, Dahej, and Palghar in Maharashtra to meet India's growing energy demands, despite the challenges.
Speaking at the Reliance AGM 2025, Anant Ambani highlighted the company’s focus on green energy investments while revealing pressure on Reliance in purchasing Russian oil. He said the oil-to-telecom conglomerate is focused on green energy investments, aiming for Net Carbon Zero by 2035. He said the company is spending its funds wisely to ensure good profits despite a challenging year for the country’s energy sector. He also mentioned the company is developing a massive solar project in Kutch, Gujarat, spanning 5,50,000 acres, which could meet nearly 10% of India's electricity needs within a decade.