The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 that kicked off on Saturday, i.e., March 22, is set to hit a record-breaking advertising revenue with broadcaster JioStar targeting Rs 4,500 crores, reported Times Now citing sources.

After 32 confirmed sponsorship deals, JioStar has additional agreements in the pipeline, said the report. Moreover, JioStar is also planning to expand its subscriber base to 100 million. With major sponsors being My11Circle, PhonePe, SBI, Britannia 50-50, Amazon Prime, Dream11, TVS, Maruti, and Amul, this IPL season marks the first after the Star India-Viacom 18 merger.

This season, IPL has onboarded 1,100 advertisers. “IPL 2025 will be the biggest edition, both in terms of advertising and subscriptions,” said Sanjog Gupta, JioStar’s chief executive, sports, as quoted by the outlet.

JioStar's subscription surge

With 62 million subscribers at present, JioStar is agrresively aiming for 40 million additional subscribers during the IPL season using sirect sign-ups and telecom-bundled deals.

The IPL season 2025 began with an emphatic match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with the former registering an impressive victory by seven wickets in the opening game.