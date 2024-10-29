To take advantage of this offer, new users need to sign up for JioSaavn Pro. Once registered, they can listen to music uninterrupted for three months.

This Diwali, JioSaavn has introduced a special offer to attract new users, allowing them to enjoy JioSaavn Pro for free for three months. This plan comes without advertisements, and users can select their favorite songs.



JioSaavn boasts over 100 million songs in more than 15 languages. During this promotional period, users can explore the entire library of JioSaavn.



To take advantage of this offer, new users need to sign up for JioSaavn Pro. Once registered, they can listen to music uninterrupted for three months.

Benefits of JioSaavn Pro:

Ad-Free Listening: Enjoy uninterrupted music without any advertisements.

Unlimited Downloads: Download your favorite songs for offline listening.

High-Quality Audio: Experience crystal-clear sound with high-quality audio.

Personalized Recommendations: Receive tailored music suggestions based on your listening history.

Exclusive Content: Access original shows, podcasts, and special content.

This offer provides a fantastic opportunity for music lovers to dive into JioSaavn's extensive collection while enjoying a premium experience without any cost.