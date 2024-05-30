Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema sets massive record during IPL 2024, got over 350000000000…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Backstreet Boys perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise, video goes viral

'Ridiculous': Woman claims Swiggy charged Rs 115 for Rs 45 bun butter jam, shares bill

Man sells replicas of Nita Ambani's necklace for Rs 178, Harsh Goenka reacts

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

Chandelier crash ruins Mumbai resident's wedding, luxury hotel asked to pay Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Ridiculous': Woman claims Swiggy charged Rs 115 for Rs 45 bun butter jam, shares bill

Man sells replicas of Nita Ambani's necklace for Rs 178, Harsh Goenka reacts

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

9 tips to prevent nosebleeds in summer

9 Bollywood actresses who left studies for films

7 warning signs of heat strokes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Janhvi Kapoor defends actors' rising entourage cost after Farah Khan calls it 'waste of resources': 'Sab log sirf...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema sets massive record during IPL 2024, got over 350000000000…

JioCinema opened the 2024 season with over 11.3 crore viewers logged in on Day 1, a 51% increase compared to Day 1 of Tata IPL 2023.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 30, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema sets massive record during IPL 2024, got over 350000000000…
Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani owned JioCinema, the official streaming platform for the Tata IPL, marked a record reach of 2,600 crore views during the 2024 season of Tata IPL, a 53% growth compared to Tata IPL 2023. As JioCinema concluded their second season, the platform recorded over 35,000 crore minutes of watch-time. 
 
Keeping the momentum going after the opening night, JioCinema’s reach grew by over 38%, concluding the season at over 62 crores. The Connected TV audience expanded substantially as the 12 language feeds, 4K viewing, multi-cam views, and stadium like experience through AR/VR and 360-degree viewing led to average time spent touching 75 minutes from over 60 minutes last season.
 
JioCinema opened the 2024 season with over 11.3 crore viewers logged in on Day 1, a 51% increase compared to Day 1 of Tata IPL 2023. As JioCinema commenced their second season on digital, over 59 crore video views were registered on the platform for the opening day of Tata IPL 2024 which led to 660 crore minutes of watch-time.
  
This season, JioCinema took the opening match presentation to a whole new level with six leading consumer brands, Dream11, Charged by Thums Up, Parle Products, Britannia, Dalmia Cements, and HDFC Bank, debuting their Tata IPL campaigns within the first six overs of the opening game under the newly-introduced JioCinema Brand Spotlight. By the end of the season, JioCinema had a record 28 sponsors and over 1400 advertisers.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

Centre starts granting citizenship under CAA in these three states

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement