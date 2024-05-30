Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema sets massive record during IPL 2024, got over 350000000000…

Mukesh Ambani owned JioCinema, the official streaming platform for the Tata IPL, marked a record reach of 2,600 crore views during the 2024 season of Tata IPL, a 53% growth compared to Tata IPL 2023. As JioCinema concluded their second season, the platform recorded over 35,000 crore minutes of watch-time.



Keeping the momentum going after the opening night, JioCinema’s reach grew by over 38%, concluding the season at over 62 crores. The Connected TV audience expanded substantially as the 12 language feeds, 4K viewing, multi-cam views, and stadium like experience through AR/VR and 360-degree viewing led to average time spent touching 75 minutes from over 60 minutes last season.



JioCinema opened the 2024 season with over 11.3 crore viewers logged in on Day 1, a 51% increase compared to Day 1 of Tata IPL 2023. As JioCinema commenced their second season on digital, over 59 crore video views were registered on the platform for the opening day of Tata IPL 2024 which led to 660 crore minutes of watch-time.



This season, JioCinema took the opening match presentation to a whole new level with six leading consumer brands, Dream11, Charged by Thums Up, Parle Products, Britannia, Dalmia Cements, and HDFC Bank, debuting their Tata IPL campaigns within the first six overs of the opening game under the newly-introduced JioCinema Brand Spotlight. By the end of the season, JioCinema had a record 28 sponsors and over 1400 advertisers.