HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Plaza luxury mall designed by this Rs 2900 crore firm; know architectural details

Mukesh Ambani’s mega-mall Jio World Plaza was designed by an international architectural firm, which incorporated its luxury style and finishes into the design.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani recently opened the doors to his mega-mall Jio World Plaza, bringing to India some of the most luxurious brands and companies from across the globe. The mega-mall is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of the most posh areas of the city.

Apart from being the new home of the world’s top designer fashion and accessories brands, the construction and design of the Jio World Plaza screams luxury, with the intricate details and gold interior work mesmerizing the person as soon as they walk in.

The Jio World Plaza, Mukesh Ambani’s newest ultra-luxury project, has been designed by TVS, a United States-based architectural and design firm that has a global presence, and has an eye for sharp and luxurious details in commercial business buildings.

TVS Architecture is a firm headquartered in the US and is considered to be one of the most prestigious design companies in the country. TVS singed a multi-crore deal with Reliance to design the Jio World Plaza, and the result was nothing short of breathtaking.

The structure of JWP luxury mall has been inspired by the lotus flower and other elements of nature. It is spread across 7,50,000 square feet area and is bathing in gold light with marble floors and soaring high vaulted ceilings.

The blue, gold and white interior of the mall screams luxury, and each shop’s personal décor caters to its expensive clientele. TVS Architecture has revenue of over USD 360 million, which comes out to around Rs 2993 crore in Indian currency.

The Jio World Plaza was launched by Mukesh Ambani and his family on November 1, with the red carpet event being attended by top celebrities and Bollywood stars. Brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Armani and Balenciaga will be opening their stores in this luxury mega-mall.

