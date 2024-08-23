Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's Jio to get tough competition from this BSNL plan, will provide 395 days validity for just Rs...

The plan offers several value-added services, including Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, Gameon & Astrotell, Gameium, Zing Music, WOW Entertainment, and Lystn Podcast.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 08:11 AM IST

In recent months, BSNL has introduced several affordable recharge plans for its users. With private telecom companies increasing the cost of their plans, millions of users are now porting their numbers to the state-owned telecom company. One of BSNL's standout recharge plans offers a validity of 395 days. No private telecom provider, including Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, currently offers a recharge plan with a validity of over one year. This BSNL plan frees users from the hassle of frequent recharges.

BSNL's recharge plan is priced at Rs 2,399 and offers a validity of 395 days. This plan from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited provides users with unlimited voice calling to any number across the country. Additionally, users get 2GB of high-speed data per day. Even after exhausting the daily data limit, users can still access unlimited internet at a reduced speed of 40 kbps.

The plan also includes free national roaming and 100 free SMS per day. Moreover, users get access to BSNL Tunes for 30 days at no additional cost. The plan offers several value-added services, including Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, Gameon & Astrotell, Gameium, Zing Music, WOW Entertainment, and Lystn Podcast.

BSNL is set to launch its 4G services nationwide soon. According to reports, the state-owned telecom company plans to roll out 4G services across the country by October. The company is currently conducting 4G trials in major cities and telecom circles. Additionally, BSNL has already installed over 25,000 4G mobile towers across India. The company is also preparing to start 5G trials in the near future.

