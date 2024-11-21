One of BSNL’s notable plans is its Rs 395-day recharge, which includes unlimited calling and 2GB of daily high-speed data.

BSNL has initiated its 4G services in various cities across India and is gearing up to roll out 5G technology. As mobile tariffs have risen among private telecom providers, many users are opting for BSNL due to its cost-effective recharge plans.



Known for offering some of the most economical options in the market, BSNL has been enhancing its service quality by deploying thousands of new mobile towers.



BSNL’s prepaid plans effectively compete with those of private operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vi. For example, while Jio provides several annual recharge options, they tend to be pricier than BSNL’s offerings.

One of BSNL’s notable plans is its Rs 395-day recharge, which includes unlimited calling and 2GB of daily high-speed data.



This plan, priced at Rs 2,399, averages out to approximately Rs 6.57 per day. It also offers 100 free SMS daily and additional services such as subscriptions to Hardy Games, Arena Games, Zing Music, Wow Entertainment, and BSNL Tunes.



In contrast, Jio's 365-day plan costs Rs 3,599 and includes 2.5GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited 5G access, and 100 free SMS per day. Although Jio’s plan provides more data and superior service quality, it comes at a significantly higher price than BSNL's.



While BSNL's 4G service is still being expanded and its 5G technology is undergoing testing, its affordable plans present an appealing choice for users looking to reduce their mobile expenses.