JioStar aims to engage over 1 billion viewers through both television and digital platforms during the upcoming major cricket event.

Mukesh Ambani's JioStar is likely to take its entertainment content down from YouTube to stop customers from switching from linear TV to free digital streaming. The change could take effect on May 1st, ET said, citing sources. Following the acquisition, JioStar decided to impose a paywall on all of its content, including sports.

According to a different report from ET, JioStar is apparently in discussions with cellular providers Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) to combine their data plans with JioHotstar subscriptions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL). During the forthcoming major cricket event, JioStar hopes to reach over 1 billion spectators via digital and television channels.

Over 35,000 crore minutes were seen on JioCinema in 2024 during the IPL 2024 cricket spectacle, and the viewership increased by more than 38%.

The fiscal year 2024 annual report from Reliance Industries Limited states that as of June 2024, Disney+ Hotstar had 35.5 million paying members. By contrast, with over 16 million paying subscribers by September 2024, JioCinema was the fastest-growing subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) platform. JioStar has been taking a number of steps to improve its business operations since the two media firms merged.

According to earlier reports, the corporation has started a mass layoff program to eliminate overlapping roles. 1,100 workers will likely lose their jobs as a result of the restructuring process, which is expected to go until June of this year.

Ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League, JioHotstar is making a concerted effort to entice startups and small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to advertise on its platform. Advertising packages on the platform range in price from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.