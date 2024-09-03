Twitter
India's biggest hit film, bigger than Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, RRR, Dangal, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned..

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL's under Rs 350 broadband plans offer...

Meet actress who gave no hits in 23 years, left Bollywood; still more popular than Aishwarya, Kareena, Kajol, Kangana

Abhishek Bachchan's latest viral video fuels divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, actor spotted without...

How two legendary Bollywood singers helped freedom fighters buy arms to liberate Dadra and Nagar Haveli from Portuguese

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL's under Rs 350 broadband plans offer...

BSNL has increased speeds for its Rs 249, Rs 299 and Rs 329 plans.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 07:17 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL's under Rs 350 broadband plans offer...
Major telecom operators in India, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi, have raised their mobile tariffs by an average of up to 15% in recent times. This price hike has led many mobile users in India to switch to BSNL, which offers more affordable recharge plans. In response to this increased interest, BSNL has been rapidly expanding its 4G services to attract more customers. The state-owned telecom provider is also making its broadband plans more competitive to rival Jio and Airtel, who dominate the broadband market in numerous towns and cities across the country.

BSNL has recently enhanced the speed limits on its budget-friendly fiber broadband plans. The company has increased speeds for its Rs 249, Rs 299 and Rs 329 plans. Here’s a detailed breakdown of these updated offerings:

BSNL Affordable Fibre Broadband Plans:

    Rs 249 Plan:
        Previously offering speeds of up to 10 Mbps, this plan now provides up to 25 Mbps.
        Comes with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 10GB, after which the speed reduces to 2 Mbps.
         Available only for new subscribers.

    Rs 299 Plan:
        The speed has been upgraded from 10 Mbps to 25 Mbps.
        This plan includes a 20GB FUP, with the speed dropping to 2 Mbps after reaching the limit.
        Available exclusively to new users.

    Rs 329 Plan:
        Initially offering 20 Mbps, this plan now provides 25 Mbps.
        It features a much larger FUP of 1000GB, after which the speed decreases to 4 Mbps.
        This plan is available only in select regions.

These updates reflect BSNL’s commitment to improving its services and competing with private telecom giants by offering more value for money, especially for budget-conscious users looking for reliable broadband and mobile services.

