This festive season, major telecom operators have rolled out Diwali offers to attract subscribers, and state-owned BSNL is making a significant move in the market. Following tariff hikes from Jio, Airtel, and Vi in July, BSNL has gained a considerable number of subscribers and is now challenging its competitors with an enticing Diwali offer that remains valid even after the holiday.



BSNL Diwali Offer Details



The BSNL Diwali offer is available from October 28 to November 7. During this promotional period, subscribers can enjoy a Rs 100 discount on the Rs 1,999 recharge plan, bringing the effective price down to Rs 1,899. This plan provides an impressive 600GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 free SMS per day for an entire year (365 days).

BSNL announced this offer through its X (formerly Twitter) account, stating: “Post Diwali Special offer! Get Rs 100 OFF our Rs 1999 Recharge Voucher—now just Rs 1899! Enjoy 600GB data, unlimited calls, games, music, and more for a full year. This festive offer is valid until November 7, 2024. Recharge today and let BSNL brighten your digital life!”

BSNL's strategic pricing and extensive benefits position it as a strong competitor against private players like Jio and Airtel. Unlike these companies, which have recently raised their tariffs, BSNL has maintained affordability while enhancing its offerings. The Rs 1,899 plan stands out as one of the best yearly prepaid options available in India.

In addition to its competitive pricing, BSNL has also made strides in technology. In collaboration with Viasat, the company successfully conducted trials for its direct-to-device (D2D) service, allowing users to make audio and video calls without needing a SIM card. This innovation could be particularly beneficial during emergencies or natural disasters.

Challenge for Jio and Airtel



As Jio and Airtel face customer losses due to recent tariff hikes, BSNL's offer presents a compelling alternative for users seeking value. With many customers drawn to BSNL’s affordable plans and extensive data offerings, both Jio and Airtel may need to reassess their strategies to retain their subscriber bases.

In conclusion, BSNL’s Diwali offer not only enhances its market position but also poses a significant challenge to leading telecom operators like Jio and Airtel. As the competition intensifies, consumers stand to benefit from the evolving landscape of telecom services in India.