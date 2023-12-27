Mukesh Ambani's Jio set to reveal new plans in 2024, Netflix, Amazon may suffer huge loss

After this deal, Reliance will hold a 51% stake, while Disney Hotstar will retain a 49% stake.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is reportedly set to acquire Walt Disney. According to the reports, this deal is expected to be completed in January or February and it will be a non-binding agreement, under which Reliance will acquire the media operations of Disney Hotstar in India. After this deal, Reliance will hold a 51% stake, while Disney Hotstar will retain a 49% stake.

Jio Cinema was facing direct competition from Disney Plus Hotstar. Jio Cinema had acquired IPL rights from Disney Hotstar. Subsequently, Disney Hotstar acquired the rights for the Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup from Jio Cinema. Now, Mukesh Ambani's company is buying Disney Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the company was facing significant losses in competition with Jio Cinema. After the IPL and FIFA World Cup, there was a substantial decline in Hotstar subscriber numbers.

What will happen to existing users?

After this deal, Jio Cinema and Disney Plus Hotstar will merge. This means that both apps' content can be accessed in a single app. Existing Disney Plus Hotstar customers will shift to Jio Cinema. New subscription plans may also be introduced by Jio Cinema. The merger of Hotstar into Jio Cinema will intensify the competition with Jio Entertainment, Sony, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

This implies increasing tension for Netflix and Amazon Prime, as Jio Cinema may present affordable plans. Additionally, Jio may introduce inexpensive add-on plans with Jio recharge, targeting both telecom and OTT users. In other words, it will be a two-fold strategy.