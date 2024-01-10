Headlines

After Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know

India's biggest film family has more superstars than Kapoors, Khans; more studios than Chopras, net worth Rs 6000 crore

'No power on earth can stop India from becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047': Mukesh Ambani at VGGS 2024

Viral video: Desi woman sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance to Ghagra, watch

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms now valued over Rs 890033 crore, more than 15 times the GDP of Maldives

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know

India's biggest film family has more superstars than Kapoors, Khans; more studios than Chopras, net worth Rs 6000 crore

Viral video: Desi woman sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance to Ghagra, watch

8 amazing flowers you can eat

Broccoli vs Cauliflower: Which is healthier?

Top 10 Rajinikanth films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

After Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know

Fighter: Makers drop BTS footage of aerial actioner, unveil new look of Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday - Watch

Meet actor with more hits than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Rajesh Khanna, gave biggest overseas hit, still not called superstar

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms now valued over Rs 890033 crore, more than 15 times the GDP of Maldives

Bank of America has valued Mukesh Ambani’s telecoms and digital conglomerate Jio Platforms over Rs 890033 crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

article-main
Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and Asia with a net worth of more than Rs 831769 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of over Rs 1754000 crore. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is involved in a range of businesses through its subsidiaries that are led by his kids and close associates. One of key subsidiaries of Mukesh Ambani has now been valued more than Rs 890033 crore. As per a report by TechCrunch, Bank of America has valued Mukesh Ambani’s telecoms and digital conglomerate Jio Platforms over Rs 890033 crore. The new valuation is around 64% higher than what Jio Platforms had in 2020 when it secured funds from giants like Meta, Google and others. It is worth noting that this is just a small part of Mukesh Ambani’s empire and is valued more than 15 times the GDP of Maldives, a small island country that is currently facing a boycott from Indian tourists due to derogatory comments from its politicians.

If reports are to be believed, Reliance Industries is gearing up for the IPO of Jio Platforms and Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail. Mukesh Ambani named Akash Ambani as the chairman of Jio Platforms in August 2022 and the young industrialist has been aggressive with the company’s expansion in other fields.

Reliance Jio internet is among the most used services in India and to boost the reach of high-speed internet, Akash Ambani is gearing up to launch superfast satellite broadband service like Elon Musk’s Starlink. The Ambani-owned satellite-based giga fiber service called JioSpaceFiber aims to provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Although the company has not officially revealed any update on the launch of the new service yet, a report by Economic Times revealed that Jio will soon receive landing rights and market access authorisations this month from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Buses to be off roads today as transport unions call for strike

Maldives President Muizzu urges China to send more tourists amid row with India

'Indians rightfully angry': Maldives MP after ministers' 'insluting' comments about PM Modi

Meet man whose father is among richest Indians, runs Rs 236000 crore company, is married to...

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth tried to commit suicide after killing son in Goa apartment: Police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE