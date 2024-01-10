Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms now valued over Rs 890033 crore, more than 15 times the GDP of Maldives

Bank of America has valued Mukesh Ambani’s telecoms and digital conglomerate Jio Platforms over Rs 890033 crore.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and Asia with a net worth of more than Rs 831769 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of over Rs 1754000 crore. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is involved in a range of businesses through its subsidiaries that are led by his kids and close associates. One of key subsidiaries of Mukesh Ambani has now been valued more than Rs 890033 crore. As per a report by TechCrunch, Bank of America has valued Mukesh Ambani’s telecoms and digital conglomerate Jio Platforms over Rs 890033 crore. The new valuation is around 64% higher than what Jio Platforms had in 2020 when it secured funds from giants like Meta, Google and others. It is worth noting that this is just a small part of Mukesh Ambani’s empire and is valued more than 15 times the GDP of Maldives, a small island country that is currently facing a boycott from Indian tourists due to derogatory comments from its politicians.

If reports are to be believed, Reliance Industries is gearing up for the IPO of Jio Platforms and Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail. Mukesh Ambani named Akash Ambani as the chairman of Jio Platforms in August 2022 and the young industrialist has been aggressive with the company’s expansion in other fields.

Reliance Jio internet is among the most used services in India and to boost the reach of high-speed internet, Akash Ambani is gearing up to launch superfast satellite broadband service like Elon Musk’s Starlink. The Ambani-owned satellite-based giga fiber service called JioSpaceFiber aims to provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Although the company has not officially revealed any update on the launch of the new service yet, a report by Economic Times revealed that Jio will soon receive landing rights and market access authorisations this month from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).