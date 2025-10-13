Mukesh Ambani's Jio Payments Bank wins contract for FASTag ANPR-based toll collection on Gurugram-Jaipur highway

The company began FASTag-based toll collection in July 2025 and is currently managing toll operations at 11 toll plazas on different highway stretches across the country as an acquirer bank.

Jio Financial Services announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Jio Payments Bank, has secured a contract to install an advanced toll collection system at two toll plazas, Shahjahanpur and Manoharpura, on the Gurugram-Jaipur stretch.

According to a BSE filing, the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll system, based on FASTag Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, allows vehicles to be identified, categorised, and charged electronically without the need to stop, slow down, or enter dedicated toll lanes.

Jio Payments Bank began collecting tolls using FASTags in July 2025. As an acquirer bank, it currently manages toll operations at 11 toll plazas across various highways in India.

Vinod Easwaran, Managing Director and CEO of Jio Payments Bank, said,

“Our aim to digitise everyday payments and build smart financial infrastructure at scale is a natural extension of our growth into the tolling ecosystem.”

In the first quarter of FY26 (April-June 2025), Jio Financial Services reported a net profit of Rs 324.66 crore, up 4% from Rs 312.63 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit rose from Rs 316.11 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue increased by 46.6%, reaching Rs 612.46 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 417.82 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 24.2% from Rs 493.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

However, total expenses for the quarter surged 228.2% to Rs 260.51 crore, up from Rs 79.35 crore in Q1 FY25. The rise was mainly attributed to the company’s purchase of the State Bank of India’s 14.96% stake in Jio Payments Bank.