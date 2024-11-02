The number of Jio's 5G users has soared to 148 million, highlighting rapid growth since the technology's launch two years ago

Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecom provider, has once again secured the top position, outperforming major global competitors in mobile data traffic for the third consecutive quarter. According to a recent report from international consulting firm Tefficient, Jio's data traffic surged by 24 percent year-on-year, reinforcing its status as a leader in the telecom sector.

Examining Jio's performance and emerging trends reveals significant insights. Mobile data usage has seen substantial growth, with Jio reporting a 24 percent increase in data traffic compared to the previous year. In contrast, competitor Airtel experienced a 23 percent year-on-year rise, while China Mobile only managed a 2 percent increase. Tefficient's report emphasizes that Jio has outperformed all other telecom giants globally in mobile data traffic for the last three quarters.

However, despite this impressive data consumption, Jio has faced a decline in its subscriber count over the past three months. Following price hikes on mobile plans in July, the company lost 11 million users, reducing its subscriber base from 489.7 million in the April–June quarter to 478.8 million in the July–September quarter. Nonetheless, Jio continues to attract a substantial number of 5G users, making it the largest 5G operator worldwide outside of China.

The number of Jio's 5G users has soared to 148 million, highlighting rapid growth since the technology's launch two years ago. On average, each Jio user consumes 31GB of data per month, indicating strong engagement. This surge in usage has positively influenced Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU), which has increased by 18 percent in recent months.