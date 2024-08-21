Mukesh Ambani's Jio offers this special plan for only Rs 19, benefits will leave you stunned

Reliance Jio has a data booster plan priced at Rs 19. This plan provides customers with 1GB of data. Aside from that, the plan is as valid as your current plan. Let us tell you that this plan was previously available for Rs 15 and Rs 11.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is well-known for launching the best recharge plans in the country, and the company has also attracted a large number of customers through free offers. However, Jio has faced numerous challenges in recent years; for example, in early July 2024, Jio and the other two telecom companies raised the price of Tariff Plans. This has had a significant impact on people's finances.

However, we've compiled a list of the best Jio plans to help you save money. Here we will tell you about Reliance Jio's best Data Booster Plans.

There is also a data booster plan available after this for Rs 29. A 2GB data plan is available. In addition, this plan's validity is identical to that of your active plan. This indicates that the two plans have no independent validity. Tell us about your future plans now.



The following plan on this list is the Rs 69 plan, which gives users access to 6GB of data. But it also lasts for the same amount of time as your existing plan. The following plan is called Data Booster, and it costs Rs 139. Customers can access 12GB of data with this plan. This plan's validity is identical to that of your active plan; it is not distinct.