Mukesh Ambani's Jio offers this special plan for only Rs 19, benefits will leave you stunned

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vinesh Phogat endorsement fee jumps to Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 lakh, Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker's fee go up to Rs....

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Meet taxi driver's son, who was humiliated by police, cracked UPSC exam, then become...

'I had mentioned...': Champai Soren likely to float new party amid rift with JMM

Harley-Davidson X440 launched with new colour options in India, it costs Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vinesh Phogat endorsement fee jumps to Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 lakh, Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker's fee go up to Rs....

Vinesh Phogat endorsement fee jumps to Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 lakh, Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker's fee go up to Rs....

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Meet taxi driver's son, who was humiliated by police, cracked UPSC exam, then become...

Meet taxi driver's son, who was humiliated by police, cracked UPSC exam, then become...

7 tips to keep your anger in control

7 tips to keep your anger in control

Wrestlers with most WWE world titles

Wrestlers with most WWE world titles

7 habits to increase longevity

7 habits to increase longevity

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Jio offers this special plan for only Rs 19, benefits will leave you stunned

Reliance Jio has a data booster plan priced at Rs 19. This plan provides customers with 1GB of data. Aside from that, the plan is as valid as your current plan. Let us tell you that this plan was previously available for Rs 15 and Rs 11.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 04:37 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Jio offers this special plan for only Rs 19, benefits will leave you stunned
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is well-known for launching the best recharge plans in the country, and the company has also attracted a large number of customers through free offers. However, Jio has faced numerous challenges in recent years; for example, in early July 2024, Jio and the other two telecom companies raised the price of Tariff Plans. This has had a significant impact on people's finances.

However, we've compiled a list of the best Jio plans to help you save money. Here we will tell you about Reliance Jio's best Data Booster Plans. 

Reliance Jio has a data booster plan priced at Rs 19. This plan provides customers with 1GB of data. Aside from that, the plan is as valid as your current plan. Let us tell you that this plan was previously available for Rs 15 and Rs 11. 

There is also a data booster plan available after this for Rs 29. A 2GB data plan is available. In addition, this plan's validity is identical to that of your active plan. This indicates that the two plans have no independent validity. Tell us about your future plans now.
 
The following plan on this list is the Rs 69 plan, which gives users access to 6GB of data. But it also lasts for the same amount of time as your existing plan. The following plan is called Data Booster, and it costs Rs 139. Customers can access 12GB of data with this plan. This plan's validity is identical to that of your active plan; it is not distinct.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: 'Go kabutar go' moment from 'Panchayat 3' comes to life at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event

Viral video: 'Go kabutar go' moment from 'Panchayat 3' comes to life at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC to hear plea related to incident today amid nationwide doctors' strike

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC to hear plea related to incident today amid nationwide doctors' strike

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

This actress became bigger superstar than Sridevi, Madhuri at 18, changed religion for love, died tragically after..

This actress became bigger superstar than Sridevi, Madhuri at 18, changed religion for love, died tragically after..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement