Business

Mukesh Ambani's Jio offers mega plan, 2GB data per day, unlimited calls at just Rs...

This launch comes at a time when competitors like Airtel and Vodafone Idea have raised their prices by up to 15%, making Jio's new offering a strategic countermeasure.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Jio offers mega plan, 2GB data per day, unlimited calls at just Rs...
Reliance Jio has recently introduced a new recharge plan priced at just Rs 10 per day, which is generating significant buzz in the telecom sector. This plan, available for Rs 999, is valid for 98 days and offers an array of benefits that make it particularly appealing amid rising competition.

Key Features of the New Plan

Daily Data Allowance: Users receive 2GB of data per day, totaling 196GB over the plan's validity.

Unlimited Calls: The plan includes unlimited voice calls, ensuring users can stay connected without worrying about call charges.

SMS Benefits: Subscribers are entitled to 100 SMS per day, adding further value to the offering.

Access to Jio Apps: Customers will enjoy free access to popular Jio applications such as JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema, enhancing their entertainment options.

This launch comes at a time when competitors like Airtel and Vodafone Idea have raised their prices by up to 15%, making Jio's new offering a strategic countermeasure. The Indian telecom market is currently experiencing a price war, with many customers seeking more affordable alternatives. BSNL has gained traction with its lower-priced plans, but Jio's latest initiative could shift the balance back in its favour.

By offering this plan at an effective daily cost of Rs 10, Reliance Jio aims to reinforce its status as a market leader. The combination of substantial data, unlimited calling, and access to entertainment apps targets data-driven users and positions Jio favorably against its rivals.

In summary, Jio's new ₹999 recharge plan not only provides excellent value but also serves as a tactical response to recent price hikes in the industry. With its comprehensive benefits, this plan is likely to attract many users looking for cost-effective telecom solutions.

