The benefits offered through this scheme are likely to appeal to entertainment enthusiasts, which works as a great bait for binge-watchers as it offers free subscriptions to several OTT platforms.

Jio has come with a new prepaid price plan of Rs 175. The pricing plan offers inexpensive benefits to the users. The benefits offered through this scheme are likely to appeal to entertainment enthusiasts, which works as a great bait for binge-watchers as it offers free subscriptions to several OTT platforms.

Jio Rs 175 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 175 plan is from the entertainment category of Jio and can be easily booked through MyJio or the official website of Jio. It offers a validity of 28 days with 10 GBs of high-speed data without a daily limit. However, voice calling services are not available on this plan, that makes it an excellent add-on for prepaid users who were focused more on consuming data.

Free to 12 OTT platforms.

One of the salient features of this plan is complimentary access to 12 popular OTT platforms, namely:

Sony LIV

Zee5

Jio Cinema Premium

Lionsgate Play

Discovery+

Sun NXT

Kanchha Lannka

Planet Marathi

Chaupal

DocuBay

Epic On

Hoichoi Subscription can be taken for 28 days on the Rs 175 pack.

Other Entertainment-Centric Plans

Along with the Rs 175, three new prepay plans were launched by Jio with a focus on entertainment that are priced at Rs 329, Rs 1029, and Rs 1049. The benefit of these options is that the users will have unlimited voice calls as well as data for the day, besides bundling complimentary OTT subscriptions for a richer experience. Jio Freedom Plan: Unrestricted Calls and Adjustable Data Flexibility levels are provided by Jio for Rs 355 Freedom, offering 30-day validity, unlimited calls, and 25 GB data with no daily cap. Additional benefits under this plan include free 100 SMS per day so that the users get both data and communication benefits in the whole month.