HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches new phone for users under…., check features and other details

One of the standout features of this phone is its KaiOS 2.5.3 operating system, which allows seamless integration of apps like Google Assistant, along with Jio’s very own JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

As Diwali approaches, Mukesh Ambani has dropped a tech bombshell that’s lighting up the smartphone market—the JioPhone Prima 2. With an impressive range of features packed in a sleek new design, this smartphone is priced at an unbelievable ₹2,799, making it a game-changer in the budget category. But what’s truly surprising is the power it offers for such a low price. Will this be the device that redefines affordable tech?

The JioPhone Prima 2 is the upgraded version of the popular JioPhone Prima 4G, boasting a 2.4-inch curved QVGA display** with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. At its core is a Qualcomm processor paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card. Even with its compact design, this phone promises to run popular apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook, keeping users connected and entertained.

One of the standout features of this phone is its KaiOS 2.5.3 operating system, which allows seamless integration of apps like Google Assistant, along with Jio’s very own JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn. What’s more, the JioPhone Prima 2 supports 4G networks, Bluetooth, and can even connect to a computer via USB.

Reliance Jio has also introduced affordable plans specifically for this phone. For just ₹91, users get unlimited calling and 100MB data daily for 28 days, while a ₹152 plan offers half GB data daily. There’s even an annual plan of ₹895 that ensures 2GB data every 28 days, making it ideal for budget-conscious consumers.

With its big battery, compact design, and features that defy its price, the JioPhone Prima 2 is set to shake up the market this Diwali, offering much more than expected at an incredible value.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
