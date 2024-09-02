Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial plans big move, set to challenge Paytm, Phonepe by...

Twitter
Staying Relevant in the Age of AI: Jyotishman Sharma on Key Strategy Principles for Modern Companies

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, resigned from job after 12 yrs due to...

Meet woman who was once paid Rs 25 by Mukesh Ambani, she once did mehendi for Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta when they...

Big move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance aims to double business in 3-4 years with...

In this village of India people keep cobras in their homes instead of dogs or cats

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee govt proposes death penalty for rape convicts in...

This country has asked parents to ban this activity for toddlers; it's not...

Staying Relevant in the Age of AI: Jyotishman Sharma on Key Strategy Principles for Modern Companies

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

9 films based on real-life actors

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुम�के, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial plans big move, set to challenge Paytm, Phonepe by...

From taking a loan to paying bills, investing in mutual funds, and even securing insurance, the Jio Finance App is poised to revolutionize how Indians manage their money.

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, the mastermind behind some of India’s most transformative business ventures, is about to redefine how banking works in the country. Imagine having a bank in your pocket—no branches, no waiting lines, and everything done with just a few taps on your smartphone. 

Jio Financial Services, an arm of Reliance Industries, has quietly launched a groundbreaking app that promises to bring all banking services—right from UPI payments to home loans—to your mobile device. This app, already boasting over 10 lakh downloads, is designed to be a one-stop-shop for everything financial. From taking a loan to paying bills, investing in mutual funds, and even securing insurance, the Jio Finance App is poised to revolutionize how Indians manage their money.

But what really has industry insiders in a frenzy is the potential of this app to disrupt existing players. Just as Reliance Jio shook the telecom industry to its core, forcing giants like Airtel and Vodafone to scramble for survival, this new financial app could render traditional banks and fintech companies obsolete. The idea of accessing comprehensive financial services without ever stepping into a bank could soon become the new normal.

The implications are enormous. Banks, fintech platforms like Paytm and PhonePe, and even credit card companies are all watching closely, as the full-scale launch of this app could reshape the financial landscape. As this mobile ‘bank’ moves beyond its pilot phase, glitches and bugs are being ironed out, ensuring a smooth, seamless experience for users. 

Ambani’s latest venture has once again proven that when Reliance enters a market, it doesn’t just participate—it dominates.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
