Amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Bharti Airtel has launched a new recharge plan for prepaid users in India. And guess what? The new plan comes up with a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar- the streaming platform formed by the merger of JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar.

The new plan involves 50GB of data. Moreover, Airtel users can now access the live IPL matches along with other films, shows, anime and documentaries on their mobile or television. The Rs 451 recharge plan offers 50GB of data for 30 days. Under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP), consumers can enjoy unlimited internet till the allocated quota gets exhausted.

Pertinent to note that it is not a standalone recharge plan, i.e., it doesn't offer any voice calls or SMS-related benefits. The plan requires an active base plan to work and involves a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar for 90 days.

JioHotstar plan

The JioHotstar's ad-supported plan starts at Rs 149 per month, offering content streaming on one mobile service. On the other hand, the premium plan which provides ad-free viewing on up to four devices, is available for Rs 299 monthly, Rs 499 for 3 months and Rs 1,499 annually.