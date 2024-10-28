These promotions on Reliance Jio are available for a limited time, running from October 25 to November 5, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations.

Reliance Jio has launched its festive "Diwali Dhamaka" offers for prepaid users, providing additional benefits with recharges of Rs 899 and Rs 3,599. These promotions are available for a limited time, running from October 25 to November 5, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations. Customers who opt for these recharge plans can enjoy vouchers from popular brands such as Ajio, Swiggy, and EaseMyTrip.



Vouchers Available



Ajio: Users receive a Rs 200 discount on select products priced over Rs 999.

EaseMyTrip: Offers discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on flight and hotel bookings.

Swiggy: Customers can avail of Rs 150 off on orders of Rs 399 or more.



How to Claim

After recharging with the specified plans, customers can claim their vouchers through the MyJio app. Simply navigate to the ‘My Offers’ section and select ‘My Winnings’ to access and copy the voucher codes for the desired brands.



Jio Rs 899 plan includes:



Data: 2GB of daily data plus an additional 20GB.

Validity: 90 days.

Calls: Unlimited calls to any network.

SMS: 100 SMS per day.

5G Access: Eligible customers receive unlimited 5G data.



Jio Apps: Access to JioCinema (premium not included), JioTV, and JioCloud.

This plan is designed to provide comprehensive benefits for users who require consistent data and calling services, making it an attractive option during the festive season.