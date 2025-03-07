This platform offers a wide range of entertainment options, including the latest movies, web series, HBO originals and live sports events like the Champions Trophy 2025.

The recent merger of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema has resulted in the launch of a new OTT platform called JioHotstar. This platform offers a wide range of entertainment options, including the latest movies, web series, HBO originals and live sports events like the Champions Trophy 2025. To catch all the action without interruptions, users can opt for a premium subscription plan.

However, for Jio and Vi SIM users, there's an opportunity to enjoy JioHotstar for free for three months. Here are some affordable recharge plans that offer this benefit:

Jio Cricket Data Pack at Rs 195

Validity: 90 days

Benefits: Includes 15GB of 4G/5G data and a free three-month JioHotstar subscription. Note that this is a data-only pack without calling or SMS benefits, and JioHotstar can only be accessed on one device at a time.

Jio Prepaid Plan at Rs 949

Validity: 84 days

Benefits: Offers unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a free three-month JioHotstar subscription.

Vi Data Pack at Rs 151

Validity: 30 days

Benefits: Provides 4GB of data and a free three-month JioHotstar subscription. Users will need to recharge separately for data in subsequent months.

Vi Data Pack at Rs 169

Validity: 30 days

Benefits: Offers 8GB of data for a slightly higher price, along with a free three-month JioHotstar subscription.

Vi Prepaid Plan at Rs 469

Validity: 28 days

Benefits: Includes unlimited voice calls, 2.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a free JioHotstar subscription. This plan also offers unlimited data between midnight and 6 AM, allowing users to stream content freely during these houRs

These plans provide an affordable way for users to enjoy the latest sports and entertainment content without incurring additional subscription costs.