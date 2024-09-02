Mukesh Ambani's Jio AI-Cloud to be better than Google One, iCloud?

The company has promised to provide Jio users with up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, aligning with Reliance's vision of "AI Everywhere For Everyone."

All platforms support iCloud, Google One, and JioCloud. Mobile devices can be used to access Jio Cloud. JioCloud is accessible as JioPhotos on JioPhone and JioSTB as well.

Additionally, Apple iCloud syncs flawlessly with every device in the Apple ecosystem, including Macs, Apple TVs, iPhones, iPads, and other devices. The iCloud app is accessible on Windows 11 PCs in addition to these.

Speaking of Google One, the service can be accessed online and through phones. There’s a dedicated app for almost all the platforms.

JioCloud will offer 100GB of free data as a part of the Jio Welcome Offer. Currently, users get 5GB when using a Jio number to access JioCloud and 2GB when using a Google Account or Facebook account. Jio will also offer free cloud storage. However, the prices are yet to be announced.

Free storage

Google offers 15GB of free storage and up to 2TB with paid Google One membership.

Apple also offers 5GB free iCloud storage and up to 12TB with iCloud+ membership or Apple One membership.