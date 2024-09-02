Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan claims ED at his house to arrest him, party says he will be...

Meet Shrikanth Bollapally, once worked at a farm for Rs 1000 salary, now his annual income is Rs...

Watch: Actor Jiiva gets into ugly fight with reporters on being asked about Justice Hema Committee

7th Pay Commission news: Central govt employees to get 3-4% DA hike on this date? Know details here

Mukesh Ambani's Jio AI-Cloud to be better than Google One, iCloud?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Meet Shrikanth Bollapally, once worked at a farm for Rs 1000 salary, now his annual income is Rs...

Meet Shrikanth Bollapally, once worked at a farm for Rs 1000 salary, now his annual income is Rs...

Watch: Actor Jiiva gets into ugly fight with reporters on being asked about Justice Hema Committee

Watch: Actor Jiiva gets into ugly fight with reporters on being asked about Justice Hema Committee

7 animals that resemble dragons

7 animals that resemble dragons

8 iconic monuments built by Mughals in India

8 iconic monuments built by Mughals in India

10 Indian states with highest literacy rate

10 Indian states with highest literacy rate

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Rajkummar Rao going off-script cost Stree 2 makers Rs 25 lakh; story of Bollywood's costliest improvisation revealed

Rajkummar Rao going off-script cost Stree 2 makers Rs 25 lakh; story of Bollywood's costliest improvisation revealed

Who is Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain's fiancee? Left job at Deloitte to run wellness retreat, is his ex Tara Sutaria's...

Who is Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain's fiancee? Left job at Deloitte to run wellness retreat, is his ex Tara Sutaria's...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Jio AI-Cloud to be better than Google One, iCloud?

The company has promised to provide Jio users with up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, aligning with Reliance's vision of "AI Everywhere For Everyone."

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Jio AI-Cloud to be better than Google One, iCloud?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

All platforms support iCloud, Google One, and JioCloud. Mobile devices can be used to access Jio Cloud. JioCloud is accessible as JioPhotos on JioPhone and JioSTB as well. 

Additionally, Apple iCloud syncs flawlessly with every device in the Apple ecosystem, including Macs, Apple TVs, iPhones, iPads, and other devices. The iCloud app is accessible on Windows 11 PCs in addition to these.

Speaking of Google One, the service can be accessed online and through phones. There’s a dedicated app for almost all the platforms.

JioCloud will offer 100GB of free data as a part of the Jio Welcome Offer. Currently, users get 5GB when using a Jio number to access JioCloud and 2GB when using a Google Account or Facebook account. Jio will also offer free cloud storage. However, the prices are yet to be announced.

Free storage 

Google offers 15GB of free storage and up to 2TB with paid Google One membership.

Apple also offers 5GB free iCloud storage and up to 12TB with iCloud+ membership or Apple One membership.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: 'Very heavy’ rains in Gujarat tomorrow; red alert in Karnataka amid Cyclone Asna scare

Weather update: 'Very heavy’ rains in Gujarat tomorrow; red alert in Karnataka amid Cyclone Asna scare

Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

'If PM Modi agrees....': Ex-Pakistan star's massive take on PCB vs BCCI tussle over 2025 Champions Trophy row

'If PM Modi agrees....': Ex-Pakistan star's massive take on PCB vs BCCI tussle over 2025 Champions Trophy row

Meet man who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

Meet man who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

World’s fastest-charging electric bus is made by this Indian company, can fully charge in just…

World’s fastest-charging electric bus is made by this Indian company, can fully charge in just…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement