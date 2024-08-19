Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data and much more for just Rs....

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: CAS releases detailed judgement on Indian wrestler’s plea; check full verdict here

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted during testing, new details revealed; will launch by…

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

Top electric scooters with largest storage capacity

Top electric scooters with largest storage capacity

9 must-watch Bollywood films to lift your mood

9 must-watch Bollywood films to lift your mood

9 popular actors who suddenly disappeared from industry

9 popular actors who suddenly disappeared from industry

ट्रक ड्राइवर सोशल मीडिया पर बना सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर सोशल मीडिया पर बना सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data and much more for just Rs....

The Rs 198 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio has a 14-day service validity period. This plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling. JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV are extra advantages.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 09:13 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data and much more for just Rs....
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jio has quietly announced a new prepaid plan for customers. This plan is priced at Rs 198. It has active service validity, albeit a short one, but provides bundle of mobile data service. This type of plan is ideal for people who have high data usage requirements in the short term. This plan will undoubtedly help Jio increase its average revenue per user (ARPU). A new plan priced under Rs 200 is an intriguing move by the telecom operator. This is not the telco's cheapest offering (the cheapest plan costs Rs 189). Users can recharge with both the Rs 198 and Rs 199 plans. The Rs 199 plan has slightly longer validity. Let's look at the benefits. 

The Rs 198 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio has a 14-day service validity period. This plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling. JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV are extra advantages.
 
Users can now recharge their plans anywhere in India. There is an 18-day service validity period for the Rs 199 plan. This plan includes 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB of data per day, and unlimited voice calling. Included in this plan are JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud as extra apps.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mother zebra kicks lion to save her foal in viral video, watch

Mother zebra kicks lion to save her foal in viral video, watch

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern coast

Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern coast

'Indians have not paid...': Infosys founder Narayana Murthy makes big statement over India's future

'Indians have not paid...': Infosys founder Narayana Murthy makes big statement over India's future

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Rakhi quotes, and greetings to send your siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Rakhi quotes, and greetings to send your siblings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

6 forts in India that were never conquered

6 forts in India that were never conquered

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement