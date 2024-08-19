Business

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data and much more for just Rs....

The Rs 198 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio has a 14-day service validity period. This plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling. JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV are extra advantages.

Jio has quietly announced a new prepaid plan for customers. This plan is priced at Rs 198. It has active service validity, albeit a short one, but provides bundle of mobile data service. This type of plan is ideal for people who have high data usage requirements in the short term. This plan will undoubtedly help Jio increase its average revenue per user (ARPU). A new plan priced under Rs 200 is an intriguing move by the telecom operator. This is not the telco's cheapest offering (the cheapest plan costs Rs 189). Users can recharge with both the Rs 198 and Rs 199 plans. The Rs 199 plan has slightly longer validity. Let's look at the benefits. The Rs 198 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio has a 14-day service validity period. This plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling. JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV are extra advantages.



Users can now recharge their plans anywhere in India. There is an 18-day service validity period for the Rs 199 plan. This plan includes 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB of data per day, and unlimited voice calling. Included in this plan are JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud as extra apps.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.